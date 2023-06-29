Florida agency appeals ruling blocking anti-drag show law

Florida is appealing a federal judge’s decision to block a new state law targeting drag shows. The state agency that regulates businesses on Wednesday asked the judge who ruled against it last week to allow the law to be enforced while its appeal is pending. U.S. District Judge Gregory Presnell last week granted a preliminary injunction stopping the law from being enforced until a trial is held to determine its constitutionality, and he denied the state agency’s request to dismiss it. The new law, championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, punished venues for allowing children into “adult live performances.” The sponsor of the legislation said it was aimed at drag performances.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.