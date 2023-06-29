New Mexico regulators fine oil producer $40 million for burning off vast amounts of natural gas

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico oilfield and air quality regulators announced unprecedented fines against a Texas-based oil and natural gas producer on accusations that the company flouted local pollution reporting and control requirements as it burned off vast amounts of natural gas. The New Mexico Environment Department announced Thursday a $40.3 million penalty against Austin, Texas-based Ameredev. Regulators allege excessive emissions at five facilities in New Mexico’s Lea County near the town of Jal. Representatives for Ameredev and a parent company could not immediately be reached for comment. Regulators say unauthorized emissions are the equivalent natural gas burned to heat nearly 17,000 homes for a year.

