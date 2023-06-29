Rapper Travis Scott will not face criminal charges in Astroworld crowd surge, his lawyer says

HOUSTON (AP) — An attorney for rapper Travis Scott says a grand jury has declined to indict him in a criminal investigation into a massive crowd surge that killed 10 people at the 2021 Astroworld music festival in Houston. Lawyer Kent Schaffer confirmed Thursday that the grand jury had met and decided not to indict his client on any criminal charges stemming from the concert. Schaffer said he was not sure what charges the grand jury considered. Schaffer said Scott never encouraged people to do anything that resulted in anyone being hurt. Houston police and federal officials have been investigating whether Scott, concert promoter Live Nation and others had sufficient safety measures in place.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.