Thousands in North Macedonia join Church protest against proposed laws on gender equality, identity

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Thousands of people have gathered outside the cathedral in North Macedonia’s capital during a protest called by the country’s Orthodox Church against proposed draft laws on gender equality and gender identity. It says they threaten family values. The Church leader addressed Thursday’s gathering by saying the proposed bills would introduce “unacceptable and insulting new ideologies.” The protest was supported by Islamic, Catholic and other religious leaders. The left-wing government hasn’t officially released any details on either draft bill. The labor and welfare minister has said the one on gender equality is aimed to improve the position of women. Media reports say the gender identity bill would allow all residents over age 16 to define their gender.

