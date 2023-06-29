UN votes to establish independent body to clarify fate of over 130,000 Syrians missing in conflict

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly has approved a resolution that will establish an independent body to determine what happened to more than 130,000 people missing as a result of the conflict in Syria. It is an important response to appeals by their families and loved ones. Syria was among those voting no Thursday and said it will not cooperate with the new body. Russia, China, North Korea, Venezuela, Cuba and Iran also voted no. The resolution says that “little progress has been achieved in alleviating the suffering of families by providing answers as to the fate and whereabouts of all missing persons.”

