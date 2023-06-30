A temple elephant in Sri Lanka will be airlifted back to Thailand after allegations of neglect

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Veterinarians are preparing to airlift an Asian elephant from Sri Lanka back to its home country of Thailand this weekend after it spent more than two decades at a Buddhist temple where activists alleged it was abused. The Thai royal family gave the elephant as a gift in 2001 to Sri Lanka’s government, which in turn gifted it to the temple where it was given honored roles in religious processions. However, activists raised allegations it was being mistreated, including that it had a stiff leg from a long-neglected injury. The Thai government intervened, and veterinarians at Sri Lanka’s national zoo are preparing the elephant for an airlift to Thailand on Sunday.

