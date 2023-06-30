Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s vision for his Chasing M’s Foundation coming to fruition in Pittsburgh
By WILL GRAVES
AP Sports Writer
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Six months after a near-death experience on the football field, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is bringing his Chasing M’s Foundation to life in Pittsburgh. The foundation Hamlin started as a college player has exploded in popularity since he went into cardiac arrest during a game in January against Cincinnati. Hamlin says he’s using his heightened platform to expand the reach of Chasing M’s. He is holding several events in the Pittsburgh area in early July, including offering free CPR training for hundreds and co-hosting an all-star high school football game. Hamlin says this is just the tip of the iceberg of what he hopes Chasing M’s can do in the future.