Czech film festival in the spa town of Karlovy Vary kicks off with an award for actor Russell Crowe

PRAGUE (AP) — An international film festival in the Czech spa town of Karlovy Vary has kicked off its 57th edition with an award planned for Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe. Crowe, who won the Academy Award for Best Actor in 2001 for his role in “Gladiator,” is to be honored for his outstanding contribution to world cinema. Crowe, a New Zealand native, will also perform with his band Indoor Garden Party on Friday and will present his movie “Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World” the following day. Organizers will also honor Swedish actress Alicia Vikander and Scottish actor Ewan McGregor. The Karlovy Vary International Film Festival runs through July 8.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.