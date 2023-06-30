EU leaders resume migration talks but Poland and Hungary’s governments slow progress

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders have resumed migration talks after Poland and Hungary blocked progress overnight. The two countries are fighting back after being outvoted by the majority on a major asylum reform decision earlier this month. Leaders left EU headquarters overnight with no results but a determination to try to overcome the differences. Ahead of the meeting, Poland’s prime minister said his country would not be forced to accept EU migration rules. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki also vowed to veto any plan that might force countries to take in refugees. He says “an attack on Europe is underway. Europe’s borders are not secure.” Some leaders said Friday that it’s important not to let Hungary and Poland break the rules.

