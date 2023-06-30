Ex-Louisiana officer convicted in recorded beating, kicking of non-violent loitering suspect in 2019

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A former police officer in Louisiana has been convicted on federal charges for using what prosecutors said was potentially deadly force against a non-violent suspect in August 2019. Former Shreveport officer Dylan Hudson was convicted Thursday on a charge of depriving a man of his rights by using force during an arrest. Federal prosecutors said Hudson was among officers responding to a loitering complaint. Prosecutors said Hudson struck the man in the head with a pistol, stunned him with a Taxer and kicked him in the face. Hudson faces a possible maximum prison sentence of 10 years.

