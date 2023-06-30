Executives urge Europe to rethink its world-leading AI rules

LONDON (AP) — More than 150 executives are urging the European Union to rethink the world’s most comprehensive rules for artificial intelligence. In an open letter to EU leaders Friday, the executives say the upcoming regulations will make it harder for companies in Europe to compete with rivals overseas, especially when it comes to the technology behind systems like ChatGPT. Those who signed include officials at French planemaker Airbus and carmaker Renault and Dutch beer giant Heineken. They say the 27-nation bloc’s groundbreaking legislation may put shackles on the development of generative AI and lead companies and investors to flee to the U.S.

