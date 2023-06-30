FIFA allows anti-discrimination captain’s armbands at Women’s World Cup after standoff in Qatar
By GRAHAM DUNBAR
AP Sports Writer
GENEVA (AP) — The anti-discrimination “One Love” captain’s armband denied to teams at the men’s World Cup in Qatar will be worn at the Women’s World Cup next month in an amended version now approved by soccer authorities. FIFA has unveiled eight armbands. Captains of the 32 teams can choose to wear them in Australia and New Zealand during the tournament slated to run from July 20-Aug. 20. They include a “Unite for Inclusion” option. It’s heart-shaped and multi-colored but not quite the rainbow the Germany team wanted at a the tournament. The similar One Love design was deemed unacceptable to socially conservative Qatar last year.