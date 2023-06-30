Finland’s economics minister steps down from government over alleged ties to extreme right wing
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The economic affairs minister in Finland’s new center-right governing coalition has resigned after 10 days in the job for his alleged ties to the extreme right wing. Vilhelm Junnila, a member of anti-immigration Finns Party gave a speech in connection with a far-right memorial, Finnish media reported. He also has made remarks deemed inappropriate that reportedly were a reference to Adolf Hitler. Junnila later apologized. Earlier this week, he survived a confidence vote in the Finnish parliament. Finnish broadcaster YLE said that Junilla held the title as the government member with the shortest career in Finnish politics. He stepped down Friday.