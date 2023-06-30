Hollywood’s actors may join its writers on strike. Here’s why

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hollywood actors may be days away from joining screenwriters in what would be the first two-union strike in the industry in more than six decades. The actors’ contract with studios, streaming services and production companies had been set to expire Friday night at midnight, but hours before that the two sides agreed to extend that deadline through July 12. Union members have authorized its leaders to call a strike if no deal is reached. The actors are seeking increases in base pay and want to head off the unregulated use of artificial intelligence to replace them. A combined strike would have huge consequences for film and television production.

