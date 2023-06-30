Iowa governor’s request for federal aid in partial building collapse denied

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — The federal government has denied Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ request for assistance after a six-story apartment building partially collapsed roughly one month ago. The collapse left three dead, many injured and dozens displaced. Reynolds issued an emergency proclamation the day after the Davenport, Iowa, building’s partial collapse to deploy state resources to the response. She sent a formal request for a federal emergency declaration the following week, estimating the response to be at least $5 million. Reynolds says a second request is still pending.

