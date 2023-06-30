Opponents of Serbia’s populist leader block main highway to keep up pressure after weeks of protests

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Opponents of Serbia’s populist government have blocked the country’s main highway as part of weeks-long protests that first started after mass shootings in early May, including the first ever school carnage in the Balkan country. Opposition politicians and their supporters on Friday drove up slowly to Belgrade in some few dozen cars along the north-south motorway before stopping and parking in the country’s capital, thus halting traffic in both directions. No incidents were reported. A similar blockade was also organized in the northern city of Novi Sad. President Aleksandar Vucic has ignored the protesters’ demands.

