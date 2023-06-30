Stop the press: Vienna newspaper Wiener Zeitung ends daily print edition after 320 years

BERLIN (AP) — One of the world’s oldest newspapers, the Vienna-based Wiener Zeitung, is ending its daily print run after more than three centuries. First published under the name Wiennerisches Diarium, the paper set out to provide a sober account of the news “without any oratory or poetic gloss” when it was launched on Aug. 8, 1703. The Wiener Zeitung is owned by the Austrian government but is editorially independent. It suffered a sharp dive in revenue after a recent law dropped a requirement for companies to pay to publish changes to the commercial registry in the print edition. This forced the newspaper to cut 63 jobs and reduce its editorial staff by almost two-thirds to 20. It will continue to operate online and plans a monthly print edition.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.