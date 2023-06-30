Transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney says Bud Light didn’t support her during backlash

Transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney says she felt abandoned by Bud Light after facing “more bullying and transphobia than I could have ever imagined” over her partnership with the beer giant. In an Instagram video posted Thursday, she said “she was waiting for the brand to reach out to me. But they never did.” She also says she’s been followed and is scared to leave her house after facing bullying and transphobia.

By The Associated Press

