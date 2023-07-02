What to stream this week: Taylor Swift, a new animated ‘Superman,’ ‘Biosphere’ and ‘Wham!’

This week’s new entertainment releases include Taylor Swift’s rerecording of her “Speak Now,” a documentary on Wham! and survivalist Bear Grylls has found more celebrities to take out of their comfort zone and be tested by the great outdoors. Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan of “The Real Housewives of New York City” have a spin-off show called “Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake,” there’s a new animated Superman adventure on Adult Swim, and Sterling K. Brown and Mark Duplass are the last two men on Earth in the not-too-distant-future sci-fi comedy ”Biosphere.”

