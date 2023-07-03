Erdogan signals Turkey isn’t ready to ratify Sweden NATO membership, saying there’s more work to do

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s president has signaled once again that his country is not ready to ratify Sweden’s membership in NATO. Speaking after a Cabinet meeting on Monday, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Sweden had to work harder on its “homework.” Turkey accuses the country of being too lenient toward groups that Ankara regards as security threats. NATO wants to bring Sweden into the fold by the time NATO leaders meet in Lithuania on July 11-12. Turkey and Hungary are the only countries that haven’t yet ratified Sweden’s membership. Erdogan also renewed his condemnation of a Quran-burning protest that took place in Sweden last week, describing the action as a “hate crime” against Muslims.

