Gentrification leads to madness, cannibalism and laughs in ‘The Horror of Dolores Roach’
By ALICIA RANCILIO
Associated Press
When Justina Machado returns home to her native Chicago, she barely recognizes it. Machado grew up in Chicago’s inner city, in the neighborhoods Lincoln Park, Humboldt Park and Logan Square — all of which she says have been gentrified. Gentrification is a catalyst for Machado’s new dark comedy series “The Horror of Dolores Roach,” debuting Friday on Prime Video. She plays the title character, a woman who has spent 16 years in prison and doesn’t recognize the New York neighborhood she once called home. After opening a massage parlor, Roach resorts to murder to defend herself. It’s the first lead role for Machado.