Leon Gautier, last member of French D-Day military commando, dies at 100
PARIS (AP) — The last surviving member of an elite French unit that joined U.S. and other Allied forces in the D-Day invasion has died. Leon Gautier was 100 years old. The death was announced by the mayor of Ouistreham, where Gautier lived out his last years. Details were not released. A special tribute ceremony is expected. Gautier was a nationally known figure and met with President Emmanuel Macron as part of commemorations for the 79th anniversary of D-Day last month. He and his comrades in the Kieffer Commando unit were among the first waves of Allied troops to storm Normandy, beginning the liberation of western Europe.