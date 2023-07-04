A year of fighting between Israel and the Palestinians just escalated. Is this an uprising?

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s latest large-scale military raid into the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank had undeniable similarities with the second Palestinian uprising of the early 2000s. But the current fighting also has key differences from those intense years of violence. It’s more limited in scope, with Israeli military operations focused on several strongholds of Palestinian militants. It’s also a symptom of a conflict with no foreseeable end. The Palestinian leadership is weakened, and the Israeli government has been accelerating the expansion of settlements that have eroded any chance of Palestinian statehood.

