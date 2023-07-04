MLB’s Sarah Langs, who has ALS, honored at Yankees game on anniversary of Lou Gehrig’s famous speech

NEW YORK (AP) — Sarah Langs, a beloved member of the baseball community who has Lou Gehrig’s disease, was honored at Yankee Stadium on the 84th anniversary of Gehrig’s famous “luckiest man on the face of the Earth” speech. The 30-year-old reporter and producer at Major League Baseball Advanced Media revealed last October she had been diagnosed with the disease. She was honored at the Yankees game on Tuesday along with six other women who have amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. ALS is a progressive disease that attacks nerve cells that control muscles throughout the body. It became known as Lou Gehrig’s disease after the star baseball player was diagnosed in 1939.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.