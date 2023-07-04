Skip to Content
Now a mom, Alex Morgan is riding a Wave heading into her fourth Women’s World Cup

By BERNIE WILSON
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Alex Morgan is riding a Wave heading into her fourth Women’s World Cup appearance. She became a mom since helping the United States win a second straight World Cup title four years ago and is the marquee attraction for the San Diego Wave of the National Women’s Soccer League. Morgan says she feels calmer heading into this World Cup and wants to represent mom athletes. She’s one of three mothers on this U.S. squad and is often accompanied by 3-year-old daughter Charlie.

