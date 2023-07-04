Possible shark attacks prompt heightened patrols at New York’s Long Island beaches

NEW YORK (AP) — Two swimmers are recovering from a scare after they were apparently attacked by sharks in separate encounters off the shores of Long Island in New York. The day before, two teenagers reported being bitten. At least one beach delayed opening to holiday revelers Tuesday, after drones spotted some 50 sand sharks off the coast of a popular beach park. After a spate of attacks last year, state parks officials have increased patrols and deployed more drones to scout the waters for possible danger. Despite the attacks, many holiday revelers were undeterred and remained on the beach.

