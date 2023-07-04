Russian fighter jet crashes into the Pacific, and the fate of the MiG-31’s 2 crew members is unknown

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian military says that one of its fighter jets has crashed into the Pacific during a training mission. The fate of its two crew members wasn’t immediately known. The military said that the MiG-31 fell into the Avacha Bay on the southeastern coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula on Tuesday. It said that rescue teams were searching for the crew. The military said the aircraft wasn’t carrying weapons. It didn’t immediately offer any further details or say what may have caused the crash. The Russian air force has suffered a string of crashes that some observers have attributed to a higher number of flights amid the fighting in Ukraine and tensions with the West.

