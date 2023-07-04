Turkey and Egypt reappoint ambassadors, ending years of tensions between the regional powers

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Egypt and Turkey have taken a further step toward restoring full diplomatic ties by dispatching ambassadors for the first time in years. In a joint statement released Tuesday, the two countries announced the appointment of Salih Mutlu Sen as Turkish ambassador to Cairo and of Amr Elhamamy as the Egyptian ambassador to Ankara. The move is the latest step in the reconciliation between the two regional powers. Egypt and Turkey had withdrawn their ambassadors as tension between them flared following the Egyptian military’s 2013 ouster of Islamist President Mohammed Morsi amid mass protests against his divisive one year of rule. Morsi hailed from the Muslim Brotherhood group, which Turkey supported. Egypt has designated the group a terrorist organization.

