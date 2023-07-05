3 killed and 10 wounded at Louisiana block party, one of several shootings over July Fourth holiday

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Police in Louisiana say three people were killed and 10 others wounded in a mass shooting, one of several across the nation this week as Americans celebrated the Fourth of July. Shreveport police Sgt. Angie Willhite said one of the injured was in critical condition Wednesday after the gunfire late Tuesday night. She said the others who were injured are expected to survive. No arrests have been made. Other shootings during the holiday period included one in Washington, D.C., that wounded nine people early Wednesday.

