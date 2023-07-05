A fiery plane crash in a South Carolina resort town killed all 5 people on board

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Five people are dead after a single-engine plane crashed over the weekend in a South Carolina coastal resort town. Officials say Sunday’s fiery wreck near a golf course in North Myrtle Beach killed all four passengers and the pilot. The Myrtle Beach Sun News reports that Horry County’s chief deputy coroner said one person died shortly after being taken to a regional hospital while the others died at the crash. The names of the victims and cause of the crash remain undisclosed.

