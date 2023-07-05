LA County sheriff’s department calls video of deputy tackling woman ‘disturbing,’ opens inquiry

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles County sheriff says video footage of a deputy violently throwing a woman to the ground while she filmed her husband being handcuffed in a grocery store parking lot is “disturbing.” The June 24 incident in Lancaster, north of Los Angeles, is the latest to draw scrutiny to the department’s deputies over how they use force. A protest by community groups was planned on Wednesday to demand that the officers be held accountable. Both officers were pulled off field duties, the sheriff’s department said late Monday after the bystander’s cellphone video spread on social media.

