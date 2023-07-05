Trump will report raising more than $35 million in second quarter, campaign says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s campaign says he raised more than $35 million for his White House run during the second fundraising quarter, nearly double what he raised during the first three months of the year. The total is the latest indication that Trump is the Republican primary race’s dominant frontrunner and that being indicted twice — once in New York and once in Miami — has only bolstered his standing among his strongest supporters. The average donation to Trump’s 2024 campaign now stands at $34.

