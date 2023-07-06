2 explosions heard in disputed area where borders of Lebanon, Syria and Israel meet
By BASSEM MROUE and KAREEM CHEHAYEB
Associated Press
BEIRUT (AP) — Two explosions have been heard in a disputed area of southern Lebanon where the borders of Syria, Lebanon and Israel meet. Local media and security officials say the nature of Thursday’s blasts or if rockets fired from Lebanon caused them was not immediately clear. The explosions happened at a time of high tension in the border area over two tents erected by militant group Hezbollah and Israel’s building of a wall around the Lebanese part of a village that Israeli troops captured during the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war. The Israeli Defense Forces said no explosion took place on its territory and only on the Lebanese side of the border near Ghajar.