A Palestinian gunman kills an Israeli in the West Bank, a day after Israel’s military raid in area

JERUSALEM (AP) — A Palestinian man has opened fire near an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank, killing one Israeli, before he was shot and killed by Israeli forces. Thursday’s attack came a day after Israeli forces withdrew from the largest military operation in the West Bank in two decades. The offensive was meant to crack down on Palestinian militants. Thursday’s attack raised questions about the effectiveness of the military operation. It also could fuel new calls within Israel’s hard-line government for additional military action.

