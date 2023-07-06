Climate talks chief urges oil producing states to slash emissions

The president of this year’s United Nations’ climate talks urged the oil and gas industry Thursday to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by or before 2050 in a speech to oil producing states. Speaking at a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in Vienna, Sultan al-Jaber urged members to invest heavily in renewables and work toward reducing planet-warming emissions from third parties, such as those released by suppliers or customers. Al-Jaber, who’s set to head up the talks known as COP28 in Dubai in December, is also the head of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, as well as the United Arab Emirates’ renewables firm Masdar.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.