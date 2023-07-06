Despite prevention efforts, fireworks were used to target people, police in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Large groups of people used fireworks to target other people and police in Minneapolis over the Fourth of July holiday, even as police staffing doubled and the city took other measures to try and avoid such trouble. Police Chief Brian O’Hara says the “brazen and reckless” discharge of fireworks didn’t result in any serious injuries. But the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that in one case, an officer chased down and arrested a 17-year-old suspect who allegedly fired a barrage of Roman candles at an occupied squad car. That was among several incidents involving fireworks being aimed at people. Preventative steps were taken after 2022 Independence Day gatherings turned violent, with fireworks launched at buildings, cars and first responders.

