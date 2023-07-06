Germany, Netherlands arrest 9 over an alleged plan for attacks in line with Islamic State group

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities say nine people from Central Asia have been arrested in Germany and the Netherlands in connection with alleged plans to carry out attacks in line with the Islamic State group’s ideology. German federal prosecutors said seven men arrested in Germany on Thursday are accused of founding a “domestic terrorist group” and of supporting IS. They said all the suspects had known each other for a long time, had radical Islamic views and came to Germany more or less simultaneously from Ukraine shortly after Russia launched its full-scale invasion last year.. A year ago, they allegedly formed a group that aimed to carry out attacks in Germany.

