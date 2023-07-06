Missing 2-year-old girl is found dead in an overgrown alley in Detroit, ending a massive search

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a missing 2-year-old girl has been found dead in Detroit, 90 miles from her home in Lansing. Lansing police say the body of Wynter Cole Smith was discovered Wednesday evening, three days after her disappearance. Police arrested Rashad Trice, who now faces attempted murder as well as other charges. He’s accused of stabbing the girl’s mother and stealing her car with the toddler inside on Sunday. Trice is a former boyfriend of the mother and is not the toddler’s father. The girl was no longer inside the car when officers captured him Monday following a police chase and crash. Wynter’s family said in a statement that they are heartbroken.

