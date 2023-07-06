Ombudsman office condemns pace of investigation into assassination of Haiti’s President Moïse

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — An ombudsman office in Haiti has denounced what it called the “unacceptable slowness” of the investigation into the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse nearly two years after he was killed. The Office of Citizen Protection, an independent government agency that investigates complaints against public institutions, also demanded better protection for Walter Wesser Voltaire, the judge investigating the case. Voltaire is the fifth judge assigned to the case, with four previous ones being dismissed or resigning for personal reasons. Voltaire on Thursday declined to speak with The Associated Press. He said the investigation is confidential and that he would hold a press conference when ready.

By EVENS SANON and DÁNICA COTO Associated Press

