Sentencing for former Indiana congressman postponed as prosecutors seek $1.4 million in restitution

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a former Indiana congressman should pay nearly $1.4 million to cover the legal bills of companies forced to incur expenses when he was prosecuted on insider trading charges. But his lawyer says it’s an exorbitant amount to demand from a man already suffering financially. Federal Judge Richard M. Berman will be left to decide what Steve Buyer might be forced to forfeit or pay in restitution when he presides over a sentencing hearing on July 31. Buyer, a Republican, was convicted in March of making illegal stock trades while working as a consultant and lobbyist.

