Serbia to seek meeting with NATO chief, UN Security Council session on Kosovo tensions

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s president has accused Kosovo of carrying out “silent” ethnic cleansing of Serbs and said his country will seek an urgent session of the United Nations Security Council to demand their protection. Aleksandar Vucic says he will also seek a meeting with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg next week. He warned that Serbia could begin unspecified “activities” to stop what he described as a “pogrom” of ethnic Serbs in Kosovo if the initiatives produce no results. Serbia briefly heightened the combat readiness of its armed forces and threatened a military intervention after tensions recently soared in Kosovo between the ethnic Albanian-dominated government and the Serb minority living in northern Kosovo.

