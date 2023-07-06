The UN chief calls for a robust international police force to help combat Haiti’s armed gangs

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is calling for a robust international force to help combat Haiti’s armed gangs and restore security in the impoverished Caribbean nation. He told reporters Thursday that a U.N. expert’s call for between 1,000 and 2,000 police offices trained to deal with gang warfare is not an exaggeration of the numbers needed. The U.N. chief, who visited Haiti on Saturday, said the U.N. is not calling for a military force or a political mission. Guterres appealed to U.N. Security Council members and potential contributing countries “to act now” to deploy a multinational force to assist the Haitian National Police “to defeat and dismantle the gangs.” Haiti has been requesting such a force since last October.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.