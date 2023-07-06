The UN chief issues a rare condemnation of excessive force by Israel in its Jenin raid

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is condemning Israel’s excessive use of force in its largest military operation in the West Bank in two decades, citing its airstrikes and ground operations in a refugee camp crowded with civilians. It was a rare condemnation of Israel by the U.N. chief, who was clearly angered at the impact of the Israeli attack on the Jenin refugee camp which he said had left over 100 civilians injured, forced thousands to flee, damaged schools and hospitals and disrupted water and electricity networks. He also criticized Israel on Thursday for preventing the injured from getting medical care and humanitarian workers from reaching everyone in need. Guterres called on Israel “to exercise restraint and use only proportional force.”

