Trial of 10 accused over 2016 Brussels attacks that killed 32 takes major step toward conclusion

BRUSSELS (AP) — The trial of 10 men accused over the 2016 suicide bombings at Brussels airport and a subway station is taking a major step toward its conclusion. More than half a year after the trial started, the court held its last audience and the jury will begin the drawn-out process of deciding on the fate of those charged. The 12 jurors will have to answer almost 300 questions about the suspects, which means reaching a verdict can take several weeks. The 10 men were charged over the morning rush hour attacks at Belgium’s main airport and on the central commuter line on March 22, 2016, which killed 32 people, and nearly 900 others were wounded or suffered mental trauma.

