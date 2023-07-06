US jobs report likely to show a solid gain, potentially complicating Fed’s drive to cool inflation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Another solid month of hiring in the United States is expected to be reported Friday, an outcome that would suggest no recession is in sight yet could make it harder for the Federal Reserve to succeed in its drive to cool the economy and curb high inflation. Employers are predicted to have added 205,000 jobs in June. A continuation of robust hiring would underscore the economy’s surprising resilience at a time when the Fed has jacked up its key interest rate by a sizable 5 percentage points — the fastest pace of rate hikes in four decades, one that has made mortgages, auto loans and other forms of borrowing significantly more expensive.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.