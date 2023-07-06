West clashes with Russia and Iran at UN over Tehran’s uranium enrichment and drones for Russia

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and its Western allies clashed with Russia and Iran at the U.N. Security Council over Tehran’s advancing uranium enrichment and its reported supply of combat drones to Moscow used to attack Ukraine. The sharp exchanges were at a meeting Thursday on implementation of its resolution endorsing the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six major countries, which the U.S. left in 2018. The United States, Britain, France and Ukraine have urged U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to send investigators to Ukraine to examine debris from drones used in Russia’s attacks. The U.N. acknowledged the evidence has been received but didn’t mention when any investigation would take place.

