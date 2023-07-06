Why the US is willing to send Ukraine cluster munitions now

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has agreed to provide controversial cluster munitions to Ukraine that it says could help its forces penetrate Russia’s defensive lines, but that many nations have pledged not to use again due to risks to civilians. In previous conflicts cluster munitions have remained on the battlefield long after a conflict has ended, and unexploded rounds have maimed or killed children and adults. The Pentagon said it would be careful to send only variants that have low dud rates, meaning there will be far fewer unexploded rounds that can result in unintended civilian deaths.

By TARA COPP and LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

