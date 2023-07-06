Zelenskyy visits Bulgaria and draws support for Kyiv’s NATO membership bid

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has discussed military aid and possible membership in NATO with Bulgarian officials during meetings in Bulgaria’s capital at the invitation of the country’s new pro-Western government that was sworn in a month ago. During his brief visit Thursday, Zelenskyy also discussed European integration and bilateral energy cooperation. Talking to reporters after the meetings, he defended Ukraine’s right to fight Russian aggression and to seek help to do so. Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov emphasized his country’s support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity. Bulgaria’s parliament also expressed its support for Ukraine’s entry into NATO after its war with Russia is over.

