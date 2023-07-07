Caribbean leaders seeking discounted oil criticize US sanctions against Venezuela

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — Caribbean leaders are denouncing U.S. economic sanctions against oil-rich Venezuela and say they’ve been forced to buy costlier petroleum elsewhere as they struggle with tight budgets. Members of a Caribbean trade bloc known as Caricom called on Friday for removal of the sanctions. They say the sanctions prevent them from accessing oil at a discounted rate as part of a deal with Venezuela known as Petrocaribe. Officials say the issue was raised with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken when he met with Caribbean leaders this week at a Caricom conference in Trinidad.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.