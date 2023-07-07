DNA testing leads to former US Army soldier in 1978 killing of woman in Germany

Authorities say DNA testing has led to the arrest of a Nebraska man who was repeatedly questioned over decades in the 1978 stabbing death of a woman while he was stationed with the U.S. Army in Germany. The U.S. Marshals Service said Thursday that 69-year-old Tommy Molina was arrested June 21 in the western Nebraska city of Gering. He is awaiting extradition to Germany to face a murder charge. Prosecutors believe a 24-year-old Molina was having an extramarital affair with 18-year-old Cornelia Hümpfer when she was killed. Molina was initially questioned days after the killing and then again in 1996. His public defender has not commented.

By STEVE KARNOWSKI and FRANK JORDANS Associated Press

